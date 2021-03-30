WENATCHEE - A fire caused extensive damage to a home Tuesday morning in Wenatchee.
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the structure fire in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight.
Three adults in the home, along with two dogs, were able to get out safely. The Red Cross was contacted to help them find temporary housing.
Chelan County Fire District 1 told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that the fire was mostly contained to the chimney but there was extensive damage to the roof, as well as water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.