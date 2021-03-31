WENATCHEE - Kindergarten through fifth-grade students in the Wenatchee School District will return to full-time in-person learning beginning April 19.
The school board approved the change during a special meeting Tuesday night. Middle and high school students will remain in a hybrid learning model for the remainder of the school year.
“At this time, the only available option for parents who are uncomfortable returning their K-5 students for full-time in-person instruction is to transfer to the Wenatchee Internet Academy for full-time online instruction for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year,” district officials stated.
The district plans to have all grade levels return for in-person learning in the fall under the state’s 3-foot social distancing guideline approved last week.
“The updated Washington State Department of Health guidelines allow for K-5 students to return to school full time with 3-foot distance in communities where COVID-19 transmission rates are considered lower, moderate, substantial or high,” district officials added. “Middle and high schools are required to maintain the 6-foot social distance when community transmission rates are 200 or more per 100,000 (residents) for 14 days.”
Chelan County is currently at a rate of 206 cases per 100,000 residents.
“Without a reduction in social distance to 3 feet, it is not feasible for middle and high school to return for full-time, in-person learning,” district officials said.