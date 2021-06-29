DOUGLAS COUNTY - A suspect has been arrested for murder in connection to a woman found dead last year near Wenatchee.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Julius Ceballos, a 21-year-old Wenatchee man, for first-degree murder. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
The victim, Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez, 18, was reported missing in November of 2019 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered over an embankment on the dirt portion of Horselake Road on March 17, 2020.
“Although this case may have appeared to stall, the team of detectives worked on leads and tips in order to make this arrest,” Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett stated. “A total of 21 search warrants have been served through the investigation. Even with the arrest of Ceballos, the case is still under investigation. The team of detectives are continuing to seek information relating to this incident.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 509-667-6845
Tuesday’s arrest involved the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, Chelan County Regional SWAT Team, Douglas County Special Response Team, Columbia River Drug Task Force and members of both the Chelan County and Douglas County sheriff’s offices.