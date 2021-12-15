SPOKANE - A Wenatchee man sentenced to 27 years in prison for rape during an armed robbery when he was 16 will be resentenced following a state appeals court ruling.
Thomas Aranda, now 30, pleaded guilty in 2009 to first-degree rape with a firearm enhancement, first-degree robbery with a firearm enhancement, first-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
The state appeals court ruled this week that Aranda must be resentenced due to the State V. Blake decision that essentially decriminalized minor drug possession in the state. The case will be sent back to Chelan County Superior Court to vacate the drug possession conviction and for resentencing. The state appeals court says this will also allow the court to reconsider his 27-year sentence based on “his youthfulness at the time of the offenses.” Aranda was sentenced under adult sentencing guidelines and changes in the law since his original sentencing could mean a reduced sentence.
In 2008, Aranda and four others broke into a home in Wenatchee to confront an individual they believed had sold them “bad drugs.” While inside the residence, Aranda raped a victim at gunpoint.
Aranda remains in state prison.
Aranda unsuccessfully appealed his convictions twice, seeking to withdraw his guilty plea. Aranda has maintained his innocence and says he was “pressured into a plea deal.”