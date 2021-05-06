JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A Wenatchee man died in a reported fall while hiking Tuesday in southern Oregon.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured hiker Tuesday night on the Rogue River Trail, about an hour north of Brookings, Ore. The message was received from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center through a personal satellite tracker.
The emergency message had been sent by an uninjured hiker who had been hiking with 77-year-old Wenatchee resident Ernest Bolz, who had reportedly fell and was unconscious.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called in due to the remote location. A Coast Guard helicopter located Bolz on a large cliff. Bolz was extracted and transported to the Merlin Airport where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s office search and rescue are still trying to make contact with the other hiker who was with Bolz.