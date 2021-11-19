SPOKANE - A Wenatchee man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.
Jose A. Mendoza, 32, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in June to two counts of production of child pornography. He was sentenced this week to 210 months in prison followed by lifetime court supervision following his release, according to court records.
Wenatchee police executed a search warrant at Mendoza’s home and seized several electronic devices that contained images of child pornography. Investigators say Mendoza was found to have produced images of himself engaged in sexually exploitative conduct with female children.
“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, in collaboration with its federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners, uses every resource and tool available to investigate and prosecute aggressively those involved in child exploitation,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref stated. “This office will continue to do all we can to protect vulnerable child victims of these horrible crimes.”
The case was investigated by Wenatchee police and Homeland Security Investigations.