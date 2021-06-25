WENATCHEE - The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center will come to an end on July 1.
The site was one of four set up by the state in January to begin COVID-19 vaccinations. The site was operated by the National Guard and state Department of Health until the Chelan-Douglas Health District took over operations earlier this month.
Nearly 60,000 people have been vaccinated at the Wenatchee site since it opened.
The health district will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at the site after July 1.
Anyone seeking the first or second vaccine dose after July 1 should contact their local healthcare provider or make an appointment with Confluence Health by calling 509-663-8711.
The mass vaccination site will move indoors next week due to the heatwave that is expected to bring record temperatures across the region.