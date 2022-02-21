WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property over the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police say the stolen property is linked to vehicle prowls on Thursday and Friday in Leavenworth, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. The suspects were identified by police after being caught on surveillance video.
As part of the investigation, police have executed search warrants on a residence and two vehicles, according to Wenatchee police. An illegally possessed firearm was also located.
One suspect has been taken into custody. Police say there are still two suspects not in custody. The suspect in custody has been identified as 33-year-old Savannah Lynn Austin, booked into jail for possession of stolen property, vehicle prowling, malicious mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.