WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating an early Friday morning stabbing that left one person injured.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Friday at a motor home parked in front of the Super 8 motel on North Miller Avenue.
Wenatchee police told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that a group of people got into an argument and one person was stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers continue to search for the suspect. Police say they are aware of the suspect’s identity. His name has not been released.
No other details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.