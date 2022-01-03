WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating a break-in at a local jewelry store.
The break-in occurred at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 31 when two suspects smashed glass cases at Lizzy’s Jewelry on Palouse Street, according to Wenatchee police.
The suspects were seen on security camera video but both were wearing masks.
The suspects were driving a late model red Toyota 4Runner.
Wenatchee police have not identified either suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom dispatch at 509-663-9911.