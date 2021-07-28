WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating a late Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Montana Court. Wenatchee police told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ the shooting happened while at least two people were inside a garage.
One person was injured in the shooting. The victim has non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
“We have a very strong suspicion we know who it is,” Wenatchee police stated. “We’re still working to confirm that. There is no perceived danger to the public.”
No other details on the shooting have been released as police continue to investigate.