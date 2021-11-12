WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police were able to pull a suspected impaired driver from his pickup truck before it became fully-submerged in the Columbia River early Friday morning.
Police responded about 5:45 a.m. to a report of a reckless driver south of the Odabashian Bridge. Wenatchee police told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that officers arrived to find the front wheels of the driver’s pickup truck in the river.
Officers pulled the driver from the truck, which became fully-submerged in the water.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is under investigation for DUI, according to Wenatchee police.
Police say the pickup truck went about five feet under water after the driver was pulled out.