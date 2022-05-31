WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are searching for a man they say started a fire inside the Target store on Sunday.
Wenatchee police and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to Target just after 7 p.m. after a fire was set inside the occupied store, according to police. Police say the fire was started in the back of the store.
Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Store surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the store at about 7:04 p.m. Wenatchee police say he was last seen riding a white bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.