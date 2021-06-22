Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 9.39.37 AM.png

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a theft from Foothills Middle School.

The theft occurred on June 12 at about 10 p.m., according to Wenatchee police. 

School surveillance video caught the two suspects, both male, carrying a blue Kobalt brand box from the school grounds. The box belongs to the Wenatchee Youth Soccer Club and was used to store club equipment.

The two suspects cut a chain in order to steal the box, according to Wenatchee police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact School Resource Officer Jared Shepard at 509-888-4244.