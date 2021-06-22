WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a theft from Foothills Middle School.
The theft occurred on June 12 at about 10 p.m., according to Wenatchee police.
School surveillance video caught the two suspects, both male, carrying a blue Kobalt brand box from the school grounds. The box belongs to the Wenatchee Youth Soccer Club and was used to store club equipment.
The two suspects cut a chain in order to steal the box, according to Wenatchee police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact School Resource Officer Jared Shepard at 509-888-4244.