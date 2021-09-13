WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee school board has moved its next meeting online after a threat was made against board members last week.
The board was made aware of the “credible threat” on Friday afternoon. Wenatchee police are investigating and advised the board to move its meetings online until further notice. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Officials say there was no threats made to any students.
During the school board’s last meeting Aug. 24, dozens of people in attendance refused to wear masks in the meeting room, leading to the board moving the meeting entirely online. The school district has since issued a public notice of meeting requirements as the state has mandated facial coverings in indoor public spaces, including all school buildings.
The board meetings can be viewed on the district’s Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0R9ZBd4POk