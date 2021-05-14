WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee School District announced Friday both Wenatchee High School and WestSide High School will have in-person graduation ceremonies.
Wenatchee High School graduation has been set for Friday, June 4 while WestSide High School will have graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, June 8.
The two graduation ceremonies will not be open to the public and tickets will be required for attendance and seating will be assigned, according to the district. Graduates will be guaranteed two guest tickets.
“The district is currently exploring the possibility of creating vaccinated sections,” district officials stated.
All graduates and spectators will be required to complete a health screening and temperature check before entering school facilities. Masks are also required.
A fireworks display will take place near Wenatchee High School following the June 4 ceremony. The firework display is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.