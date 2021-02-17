OLYMPIA - A Wenatchee teacher has been selected as state-level finalist for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest honor for STEM teachers.
Tina Nicpan Brown, a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in the Wenatchee School District, is one of three state-level finalists in the state. The other two finalists are Allison Greenberg from the Everett School District and Julie Friday from the Yakima School District.
“We are living through a once-in-a-century global event that will inform how we engage with science for generations,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “Our schools are shaping the vaccine researchers and public health experts of tomorrow, and it is thrilling to see teachers like Julie, Allison and Tina embrace the moment.”
The finalists were selected by a statewide selection committee comprises of content area experts and award winning teachers.
After being selected as state-level finalists, the award committee will determine national awardees based on content mastery, use of instructional methods, strategic use of assessments, reflective practice and life-long learning, and leadership inside and outside the classroom.
If Nicpan Brown or the other two finalists are selected as national awardees, they will receive a certificate signed by President Joe Biden as well as a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation. Awardees also receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to be honored.
The president can recognize up to 108 educators each year. Since 1983, 91 Washington educators have received the award.