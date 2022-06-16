EAST WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee Valley attorneys have filed motions in court to suppress breath test evidence in all DUI.
John M. Brangwin and Jeremy Burke of the law firm Woods, Brangwin & Bratton, PLLC, have filed motions in both Chelan and Douglas County District Court to exclude breath test evidence. Motions have been filed in six DUI cases but the two attorneys expect to bring the same motion “in far more cases.”
“Washington state’s breath test program has zero integrity currently,” Brangwin stated. “For years the State Toxicologist and State Patrol have claimed the breath test machine works according to law and design, but that is clearly not true. Instead of correcting errors, they have hid them. Instead of fixing the machine’s software, they’ve worked around it by lying. The motion is pertinent in every pending DUI case were a breath test was taken and will involve future DUI cases as well.”
Kitsap County District Court this week ruled that readings from breathalyzer machines will not be admitted in DUI cases. The judges ruled the state toxicologist failed to operating the breath machines under rules established to ensure the blood alcohol content readings were accurate.
“We are seeking the same outcome for those accused of DUI in Chelan and Douglas counties as the Kitsap court held for those accused in Kitsap County,” Burke stated. ‘The Kitsap court held that no breath test is admissible.”