WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College is receiving a $95,000 grant to to fund multiple agricultural technology projects.
The grant is provided from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture, as part of the new National Science Foundation AgAID Institute.
The grant will fund several projects at the college and in the community over the next five years, including computing resources for agriculture and engineering students; information technology driven crop management system installations at agricultural locations and high schools; and support for undergraduate research internships and capstone projects.
“These new tools put our students at the forefront of innovation in the agricultural industry,” stated Dr. Sai Ramaswamy, WVC engineering technology faculty. “We are preparing these future agriculture and engineering technologists with hands-on experience in modern information technologies that employ artificial intelligence so they can better tackle farming challenges and move their communities forward.”
The $95,000 grant falls under a new $20 million federal grant funded through the AgAID Institute, which is led by Washington State University.