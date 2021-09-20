WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has extended its student COVID-19 vaccination requirement deadline until Nov. 1.
Students must either show they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or complete a medical or religious exemption form by the same date to attend in-person classes. In order to be fully vaccinated by the deadline, students need to get the first dose of Moderna no later than Monday, Pfizer no later than Sept. 27 or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine no later than Oct. 18.
WVC President Jim Richardson first notified students of the vaccine requirement on Aug. 5. The college also announced employees are required to be vaccinated. The deadline for employees remains Oct. 18.
Students who do not meet the vaccination deadline could be disenrolled form in-person classes, according to the college.
Masks are required for everyone on college campuses statewide under the mask mandate announced Aug. 18 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Both WVC campuses have fully reopened on-campus services and classes start Sept. 27.