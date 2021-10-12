WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has received a grant to expand student access to mental health counseling and services as part of a pilot program.
WVC is one of four Washington colleges to receive a Mental Health Counseling and Services grant this year as part of the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges program. WVC will receive $250,000 over the next two years as part of the program, which is included in a bill passed by the state Legislatures during the 2021 session.
Through the grant, WVC will hire a full-time faculty counselor and half-time college navigator. The two positions will allow for an additional one to two days of counseling services on the WVC at Omak campus. The college navigator will also work on partnerships with community resources and support the counseling department.
“We understand that the need for mental health counseling for college students is more pressing than ever,” said Dr. Chio Flores, Vice President of student services. “This grant will allow us to more effectively serve students who are struggling.”