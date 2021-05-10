WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has partnered with the health district to hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.
The health district will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic for WVC students, employees and their friends and family. The clinic will be held at the Jack & Edna Maguire Student Recreation Center off Fifth Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A second walk-in clinic is planned for Thursday, June 3 for everyone vaccinated on Thursday to receive their second dose.
A virtual vaccine information session is set for Tuesday at noon with WVC nursing instructor Dr. Kristen Hosey, who currently serves as a vaccine coordinator with the Chelan-Douglas Health District. Anyone interested in attending the session can access the meeting via Zoom here: https://wvc.zoom.us/j/88282525986