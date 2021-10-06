WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has received a grant to support students experiencing homelessness as part of a pilot program.
WVC was approved to receive the Supporting Students Experiencing Homelessness (SSEH) grant this year as part of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges grant pilot program.
The Wenatchee college is one of eight college districts selected to participate in the program, which aims to assist students experiencing homelessness and students who were in the foster care system when they graduated high school.
Colleges chosen to participate in the program must provide certain accommodations to students that can include access to laundry facilities, storage, locker room and shower facilities, reduced-price meals and access to food banks, access to technology and short-term housing and housing assistance and case management services.”
Participating colleges must also provide information to students on existing community resources for homeless individuals, including nonprofit organizations, the local housing authority and the Department of Commerce’s office of Homeless Youth.
“WVC is honored to be a part of the SSEH pilot program,” said college President Jim Richardson. “This grant will change the lives of our students who are most in need.”