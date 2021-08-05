WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will require students enrolled in in-person classes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the first day of class.
The college made the announcement on Thursday. The first day of class is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27. Students must provide vaccination status documentation on the college’s online documentation tool which will be available beginning Aug. 16. Waivers are available for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.
‘We don’t make these decisions lightly,” said college President Dr. Jim Richardson. “Throughout the entire pandemic, our goal has always been to put the safety and health of our students and employees first.”
The vaccine requirement decision was made in response to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Students and college employees can receive the vaccine for free at multiple on-site vaccine clinics in August and September. More information is available here: www.wvc.edu/publichealth.
Both Wenatchee Valley College campuses are fully-reopening in the fall.