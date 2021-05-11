WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has received a $17,000 grant to support lifesaving work for animals in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The grant was provided by Petco Love, formerly the Petco Foundation.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in WVHS and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is equipped with a ringworm room, a dog behavior modification program and full-time veterinary staff.
“Life saving programs such as behavior modification, surgeries, X-Rays, spay and neuter, pet food pantry and wildfire assistance are costly and heavily depend on staff, volunteers and donors,” stated WVHS Executive Director Dawn Davies. “We couldn’t do this work without the support of foundations like Petco.”
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society provides shelter and care for homeless, lost, stray, neglected, injured, sick and abused animals in Chelan and Douglas counties.