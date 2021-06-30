WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley Fourth of July celebration on Sunday will be limited to a fireworks-only show due to the ongoing heat wave.
The event had received the OK from the health district to hold in-person festivities but with the excessive heat warning remain in effect through July 4, organizers have canceled all activities including entertainment, food vendors and the beer garden at Walla Walla Point Park.
The fireworks display is still on for Sunday night starting around 10 pm, with the Wenatchee Big Band’s performance to the display to be broadcast on KOHO Radio 101.1 FM. Walla Walla Point Park will be closed to the public beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.
“With the warm temperatures and dry conditions, we ask everyone to take extra caution,” event organizers stated. “Fireworks are banned in Chelan County…please consider abstaining from personal firework displays for the sake of your neighbors and friends through the region.”