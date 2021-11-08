BLEWETT PASS - A Wenatchee woman died in a collision Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 about five miles north of the Blewett Pass summit.
Kyra N. Nelson, 23, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla north on Highway 97 when she reportedly crossed the centerline, according to the state patrol.
Nelson’s vehicle rotated before colliding with a southbound 2014 Ford F-150. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound lanes.
Nelson died at the scene, according to the state patrol.
Two occupants in the pickup truck, a 52-year-old Cle Elum man and a 60-year-old Cle Elum woman, were both hurt and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the wreck.