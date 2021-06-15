CHELAN - A wheel careened into the front windshield of a Link Transit bus on Monday morning in the Chelan area.
Chelan Fire and Rescue and Lake Chelan EMS responded just before 9 a.m. Monday for a motor vehicle incident involving a wheel coming off a vehicle and striking the windshield of a Link Transit bus.
The bus driver was able to safely pull the bus off the road. The driver was evaluated on scene for minor injuries. The four passengers on the bus at the time were not hurt.
“The calm reaction by the driver as well as the safety glass of the windshield averted what could have been a significant incident,” Chelan Fire and Rescue stated.