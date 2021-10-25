According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. This means clocks will fall back one hour, giving us more daylight in autumn winter. Yes, this also means you get an extra hour of sleep.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Daylight Saving allows us to make better use of natural daylight: moving the clocks forward in the spring gives us more daylight during summer months, and moving our watches an hour back in the fall gives us more daylight during winter mornings.
The following are future Daylight Saving time spans:
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME DATES
Year Daylight Saving Time Begins Daylight Saving Time Ends
2021 Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 A.M. Sunday, November 7 at 2:00 A.M.
2022 Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 A.M. Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 A.M.
2023 Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 A.M. Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 A.M.
2024 Sunday, March 10 at 2:00 A.M. Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 A.M.
Note: In the U.S., exceptions to DST are Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation), Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.
The number of states that have proposed bills to end Daylight Savings continues to grow. As of March 2021, 32 states have recommended laws that would end the practice. Though, such legislation is only able to go into effect if federal law allows it, according to the Almanac. The Uniform Time Act would need to be amended to allow the change.