COULEE CITY - A wildfire started during a lightning storm Thursday night in Douglas County burned about 150 acres.
Multiple fire districts from both Douglas and Grant County responded about 9:30 p.m. to the fire along Whitehall Road and Road 4 Southeast in the Coulee Meadows area, according to Grant County Fire District 13.
There were reports of multiple fires, sending firefighters scrambling to locate the fires before finding the so-called Whitehall Road Fire.
Fire crews say gusty winds created blackout conditions from blowing dust in many areas and caused the fire to spread in all directions.
Firefighters and a local farmer, using his disc, were able to contain the fire at about 150 acres.
The fire was turned back over the Coulee City Fire and the Bureau of Land Management at about midnight.
“Fires like the in areas with significant growth potential need a lot of resources to contain,” fire district 13 officials stated.
The fire was visible from Quincy and Ephrata Thursday night.