NESPELEM - The Whitmore Fire burning south of Omak and west of Nespelem has scorched more than 56,000 acres and is 25 percent contained.
The fire, sparked by lightning on Aug. 3, continues to show active fire behavior, according to incident command.
Fire crews on Tuesday constructed control lines on the north and east sides of the fire. Plans for Wednesday include firing operations to secure the fire’s edge along the control lines. Crews on Wednesday night plan to use a specialized drone to perform aerial ignition for burnout operations on the northern edge of the fire.
More resources, including additional engines, are arriving at the fire Wednesday as firefighters prepare for gusty winds Wednesday night.
Level 2 evacuations remain in place for the Columbia River Road corridor, Kartar Valley, Colville Agency, the community of Nespelem and the SR 155 corridor from Colville Agency north up to the Mission. As many as 500 residences are currently under Level 2 evacuations.
There are currently more than 300 fire personnel assigned to the fire. Air resources include 12 helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft, according to incident command.