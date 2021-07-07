EAST WENATCHEE - The Batterman Road Fire near East Wenatchee is now listed at more than 14,000 acres as fire crews are expecting windy conditions on Wednesday.
The blaze, which started July 4 along the north side of Batterman Road, has burned 14,375 acres. As of Wednesday morning, the fire is about 20 percent contained. Crews are hoping to have the fire fully-contained by July 11.
All evacuations and road closure remain in place due to the fire being in and around structures.
Crews on Tuesday constructed hand lines with support from air resources, resulting in forward spread of the fire being stopped.
A Type 2 Interagency Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Tuesday morning due to an increase in personnel on scene and the complexity of the fire. About 350 personnel are assigned to the fire.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday with possible lightning, and little rain, expected near the fire area. Winds are also expected to increase throughout Sunday, with 15 to 20 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph.