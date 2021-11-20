OLYMPIA – Nov. 16, 2021 – As the snow begins to build in the Washington Cascades range, the State Parks Winter Recreation Program joins members of the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association and the snowmobile community nationwide in promoting responsible snowmobile etiquette. The national “Take the Pledge” campaign aims to protect riding areas and trail systems for current and future generations. The campaign also reminds motorized recreationists to respect the landowners who provide access to their properties.
Those who take the pledge agree to the following:
- I Pledge to ride off trail only where I know it’s legal and accepted.
- I Pledge to check before going off-trail if I don’t know.
- I Pledge to protect access for future generations by doing the right thing.
- I Pledge to protect access by encouraging those I ride with to take the Pledge also.
Washington snowmobilers enjoy over 3,800 miles of groomed trails statewide. The trails cross over between state, federal and private lands. They have been built and maintained by snowmobile clubs and volunteers for generations. Washington snowmobile clubs also build warming huts, assist with backcountry rescue operations and offer organized rides to veterans and children with disabilities. Snowmobilers are an important part of the winter recreation community.
The national initiative includes snowmobile dealers, lodges and chambers of commerce as snowmobiling contributes to the state’s tourism and outdoor recreation economy with particular benefit to rural areas.
The Pledge was created to raise awareness about the impacts of motorized winter recreation on landowners, pets and livestock. Increased use of winter recreation areas over the last several years calls for awareness of legal riding areas and responsible recreation principles.
The State Parks Winter Recreation Program and International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association invite all snowmobilers and their riders to take this pledge at www.snowmobilerspledge.com.