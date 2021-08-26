WENATCHEE - After nearly two years of renovation, the Rocky Reach Discovery Center has reopened to the public.
The discovery center, located on the west side of Rocky Reach Dam, reopened to visitors on Wednesday.
Displays, including new outside exhibits under an extended roof, are organized around several themes including the “Living River,” “The People’s Power,” “Hydro Health” and “Fish Tales,” according to Chelan PUD. The Tule house, wood canoe and steamship wheel, all part of the former museum, are now featured in new exhibits.
The center remodel has created about a third more display space in the same footprint.
A celebration that was planned for Saturday has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The discovery center is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No reservations are required to visit and admission is free.
More information can be found at https://www.chelanpud.org/learning-center/rocky-reach-discovery-center.