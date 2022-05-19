EAST WENATCHEE — A woman and her juvenile family member are accused of distributing sexually explicit photos of an underage girl at Eastmont Junior High School.
According to East Wenatchee police, Amanda Sue Austin, 47, was arrested this week for second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. She made her initial court appearance on Wednesday and is due back in court on May 31.
Police say Austin and her family member distributed nude photos of a former friend of the family member around the junior high school. According to NewsRadio 560 KPQ, video surveillance reportedly shows the two entering the school on March 21 and roaming the halls, dropping the papers. Police say school staff collected multiple papers that included pornographic images that were places around campus.
According to court records, the incident involved an ongoing dispute between the woman’s family member and the victim.