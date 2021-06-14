CHELAN - A woman was airlifted to a Seattle hospital following a fire in her apartment Friday night in Chelan.
Chelan Fire and Rescue responded just after 11 p.m. Friday to a reported structure fire at an apartment complex on East Gibson Avenue. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the front of a lower level apartment.
Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and located an unconscious woman inside the apartment, between the back bedroom and kitchen area.
The woman was taken to Lake Chelan Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for undisclosed injuries.
The fire was contained to the one apartment unit, which sustained considerable heat and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.