LEAVENWORTH - A woman and three children were pulled out of a burning SUV Wednesday evening near Leavenworth.
Chelan County Fire District 3 told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that the SUV crashed into a gully at about 5 p.m. near the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway.
A passerby came upon the wreck and noticed the woman unconscious behind the wheel, and three children in the back seat.
As the vehicle caught fire, the unidentified bystander pulled the woman from the front seat while also helping get the children out of the car before the SUV was fully-engulfed in flames. Fire officials say the four occupants ended up with just minor injuries.
The vehicle fire also sparked a brush fire, according to fire officials. Fire districts 3, 6 and 9 as well as crews from the state Department of Natural Resources and Forest Service responded and kept the fire to about a quarter-acre.