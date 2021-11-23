WENATCHEE - A woman found dead Sunday while in custody at the Chelan County jail has been identified.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the woman as 42-year-old Wenatchee resident Blair A. Nelson. The coroner’s office is contracting with a forensic pathologist for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. Nelson’s family has been notified.
A cause of death will likely not be known for some time.
Nelson was booked into jail early Sunday morning for DUI. Corrections deputies found her unresponsive Sunday evening and immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Nelson was being held in isolation in a quarantine cell, which has been standard operating procedure during COVID-19 to isolate individuals for three to 10 days until they are cleared by medical staff to be moved to the general population housing units.
The death investigation is being conducted by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.