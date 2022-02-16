CHELAN COUNTY - The Chumstick Highway near Plain has reopened after a more than three-day closure due to a boulder that fell onto the road.
The highway reopened at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chelan County Public Works.
A large rock measuring about 12 feet tall and 25 feet across fell onto the highway on Sunday morning just south of Beaver Hill.
A contractor worked this week to break up the large rock and remove debris. Another large rock just off the highway, and a third up the hill, also had to be broken up and removed. The contractor had to hook up cables to the rock up the hill and pull it down before it could be removed. Public works says the two other rocks were similar in size to the rock that fell onto the highway.
Drivers were able to use the Tumwater Canyon as a detour during the closure.