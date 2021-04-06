AUBURN - Micah Truman, founder and CEO of Return Home, is already fielding countless inquiries about the process of human compositing. However, Truman prefers word “terramation” as opposed to “human composting.”
Also called ‘Natural Organic Reduction’ or ‘Human Composting,’ terramation naturally transforms human remains into nutrient-rich soil, just like the soil found at plant nurseries.
Truman is about to open the world’s first large-scale terramation facility in Auburn, Washington.
According to Return Home’s website, the terramation process takes place inside individual pods, where a body is transformed into earth over a period of approximately 60 days. These pods create the perfect environment for naturally occurring microbes to conduct the transformation. Finally, the soil is screened for inorganics so that it is entirely pure. The end result yields about one and a half cubic yards of fertile earth for the family to use as they see fit. The vessels the bodies are stored in also contain bulking agents like straw, sawdust, and alfalfa at a four-to-one ratio of the bulking agent to body weight. The mixture is heated to 140 degrees to eliminate pathogens and air is continuously flowing through the pod to spur aerobic respiration.
Return Home’s asking price for this process is just under $5,000, which is about the same price as a cremation.
Truman says people from all over the world have been inquiring about his services in hopes to have perform the same process on their deceased love ones. Truman says he hopes to hear from interested customers in eastern Washington soon.
For an additional fee, Truman says Return Home will transport the body via hearse to its facility in Auburn.
He says the composted soil created from the body will be shipped back to the family and can be used for planting, or it can be donated. Truman says he’s in the process of developing an 8-acre arboretum and botanical park in Kent where donated soil can be laid to grow flowers and trees.
Return Home's website says terramation reduces environmental contamination, preserves land, generates nourishing soil, restores land, and conserves energy.
Truman says he’s going to officially open for business by May 1.
The grand opening of Return Home comes month after Washington became the first state in the country to legalize terration in May 2020.