MAZAMA - The North Cascades Highway is set to close for the season on Monday, Nov. 15, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The portion of SR 20 will close at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, with closure points set between milepost 134 and 171, according to WSDOT. The highway could close earlier if a winter storm hits the area prior to Nov. 15.
WSDOT closes the scenic highway every winter when snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway and pose a safety risk to travelers and road crews. The closure zone has 27 avalanche chutes, some stretching more than 2,000 feet above the highway.
The North Cascades Highway is typically closed from mid-November to late April or early May. The highway reopened on May 5 this year.