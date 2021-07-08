OMAK - An Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly driving distracted when he caused a wreck that injured another driver Wednesday afternoon near Omak.
Deputy Eric Orr, 30, was driving a sheriff’s office 2016 Ford Explorer south on SR 215, near Second Avenue when he rear-ended a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse as the driver had slowed, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Orr was not injured in the crash. The other driver, 65-year-old Okanogan resident Deborah K. Moore, was taken to Mid Valley Hospital for her injuries.
The state patrol reported Orr was driving distracted. State troopers did not indicate how Orr was distracted. No citations were listed in the state patrol report.