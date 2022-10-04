Esmerelda "Kit" Mora's family, both adoptive and biological, know that she's lived a complicated life with the latest chapter of her existence now being a missing person, according to the National Crime Information Center. Kit's adoptive older sister, Charlotte, says her sister's documented absence in the national database is a small victory in the mission to find out what happened to her; Kit was added on Sunday.
According to her family, Kit is a non-binary person who was born female and is Latino and Indigenous. Charlotte is Kit's adoptive older sister who has been seemingly the most vocal about her sister's vanishing.
Like many other Indigenous people, Charlotte and other family members feared that Kit, due to her ethnic background and gender identity, would become another casualty of a "broken system," but that apparently isn't so thanks to the internet's fight to ensure she isn't lost in the shuffle.
The story of Kit Mora is described as a "tragic" one. According to Charlotte, Kit was adopted by her parents when she was 4-years-old in 2009. Kit was pulled from a "very abusive" home in Omak where her mother, was reportedly the prime antagonist. Charlotte says Mora grew up with she and her adoptive parents until 2021, when her biological mother, apparently reformed, re-entered her life.
"(name redacted) tried for months to just get Kit to speak to her before she even considered it. But once they started speaking things moved very quickly. (Name redacted) was sending them (Kit) money and buying them (Kit) things," Charlotte wrote in a message to iFIBER ONE News.
Charlotte says Kit visited her mom once prior to being allowed to stay with her for a couple of weeks; that's when Kit and her mom mutually decided that they wanted to live with each other full time. However, the honeymoon period between the two was apparently short-lived. Charlotte and a couple of Kit's sister's believe Kit's biological mother had something to do with her disappearance based on what they describe as a dysfunctional and severely abusive track record.
iFIBER ONE News was provided Child Protective Service documents that described the visit from CPS and Omak Police on June 17, 2022. According to the state, Kit's mother had intermittently left her four children, all under the age of five, alone for hours. The kids had caked on filth, matted hair, soiled diapers, burn and adult human bite marks that were in various stages of healing, etc. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment and were reportedly removed from the home, but later returned due to unknown reasons.
Kit's sister Maliyah, who is now a parent herself, says she was taken from her mother by CPS when she was young believes her mother's nefarious behavior led to her sister's disappearance. During her conversation with iFIBER ONE News, Maliyah broke down sobbing about her sister and the experiences she had with her mother when she lived with her.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Kit's biological mother via text on Tuesday. She informed our news agency that the accusations against her harming her daughter isn't true and that she didn't report her daughter missing because she had let her go live with "family in Yakima."