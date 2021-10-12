Olympia, WA - The Olympia Downtown Alliance is pleased to welcome Desiree Freeland to the Alliance as Downtown Projects Manager.
“Desiree has a strong background in project management and relationship building and combined with her dynamic personality, I’m excited about how she will further enhance the ability of the Alliance to provide value to our downtown,” said Todd Cutts, Executive Director.
Freeland will bring to the Alliance a deep understanding of the importance of community connectedness, urban revitalization principles, and a working knowledge of nonprofit and community-minded organizations. As the Downtown Projects Manager, she will take on a wide variety of projects centered around the Alliance’s strategic priorities of imagemaking, advocacy, economic development, and supporting a clean, safe, and healthy downtown environment.
She was previously employed as Events & Promotions Coordinator for a similar Main Street organization in DeLand, Florida. Her first day in the role virtually is Monday, October 4,and she will join Olympia Downtown Alliance in person on Monday, November 8.