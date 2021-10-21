As Shelton residents sit down to fill out their ballot, I want to share a few thoughts on why I am supporting Joe Schmit for City Council, Position 6. I have had the opportunity to work closely with Joe on issues important to our community, like public safety, economic development, housing and building our first YMCA. He does his homework, listens to folks and is not afraid to rethink his position in order to build consensus and get things done.
Joe’s commitment to Shelton and Mason County is strong and he has shown time and again that he is willing to put service above self. Like me, Joe believes the sky is the limit for our community and is willing to do what it takes to help get us there. We face serious challenges in Mason County as we recover from the pandemic but the opportunities are limitless as we build back stronger than ever.
I know I can count on Joe to provide the leadership needed to help Shelton thrive well into the future. I hope Joe can count on your vote by Nov. 2. He has my full support.