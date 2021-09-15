(The following article is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
I don’t normally endorse city Council candidates, but I believe that it is imperative this election cycle. Joe and I don’t always agree, but we both want what’s best for the city and it’s citizens. We only disagree from time to time about how to get there. Joe is an honest, hard-working veteran, and he does his homework on all the issues. This first council of the city of Shelton has worked hard on balancing budgets, fixing roads, and hiring a qualified city manager who intern hired qualified department heads. We have dealt with complicated issues, and we have many problems yet to find solutions for. We need dedicated candidates with integrity, so please support Joe.
-Eric Onisko