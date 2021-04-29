(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
Dignity is the right of a human being to be valued, respected and treated equally. Dehumanization is treating humans as a lower type of human beings and not giving them equal respect. All humans are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Freedom, equality, and dignity are bestowed on all by virtue of being human, made in the image of God.
Diversity combines peoples from all walks of life– all backgrounds, genders, ages, socioeconomic statuses, races, abilities and experiences that together produce a more creative, innovative, better-decision making, more productive and one with a greater global impact.
A diverse workforce will view the world differently, and will apply their personal knowledge, circumstances, examples and experiences to contribute unique, fresh, different perspectives to benefit your team and your community.
YOU SHOULD TREAT PEOPLE WITH RESPECT BECAUSE THAT IS BASIC GOOD HUMAN BEHAVIOR
Diversity leads to the following:
- Increased Productivity
- Increased Creativity
- Higher innovation
- Better decision making
- Higher employee engagement
- Greater Community Impact
Companies are 1.7 times more likely to be innovation leaders in their market.
The Harvard Business Review found diverse teams are able to solve problems faster than cognitively similar people. Outperformed individual decision-makers up to 87% of the time.
-------------------------------------------
Thank you,
Shree Saini