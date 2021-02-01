(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
Are you wondering how most regions of our state have remained in Phase 1 while two of the most populous regions of our state have moved to Phase 2?
Let’s look at the specific details that kept the Northwest region—the region with the fewest COVID-19 cases in the entire state—from moving to Phase 2.
Regions are now only required to meet 3 of the 4 metrics, which pushed the West and Puget Sound regions to Phase 2.
The main reason the Northwest didn’t advance was because they admitted 29 persons to the hospital, which was up from 25 persons the previous week (this is about 7 people per 100,000).
However, the West region admitted 90 persons to the hospital, which was down from their last count of 100 persons (this is about 20 people per 100,000); the Puget Sound region admitted 576 people to the hospital, which was down from their last count of 686 persons (this is about 15 people per 100,000). We can all agree that any hospitalizations are frightening and serious, but when you look at the numbers, the metrics to advance phases appear unreasonable.
Consider also that the West has 1,627 active COVID-19 cases (352 per 100,000), the Puget Sound has a whopping 14,073 active cases (358 per 100,000), and the Northwest has only 1,081 active cases (244 per 100,000). Despite these baffling numbers, eating inside a Seattle or Olympia restaurant is now considered safe—but it’s not safe in the Northwest region.
While I could mention so much more, like how Gov. Inslee made this announcement on Thursday the 28th (with old statistics ranging from Jan. 3rd-Jan. 23rd instead of waiting for the DOH to release the newest statistics on Friday—which now won’t be released until Feb 12th) and how the continued Phase 1 lockdowns are killing our families and businesses (no indoor dining in February, among many more needless restrictions),
I only want to ask you this: are you going to continue living under Phase 1 restrictions or compare the statistics and discern that our region could safely and justifiably consider ourselves under Phase 2?
Please look at the metrics for yourself: www.coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/roadmap-recovery-metrics