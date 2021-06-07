(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
The Fourth Amendment in the US Constitution provides that "the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."
Intrusive overreach from government agency, corporations, and private companies has increasingly begun to alarm citizens who in an age of social media have seen so much of their personal lives broadcast for all to see. But it doesn’t half to be that way. No company or state agency or person has the right to see your Vaccination records. Our State constitution goes further than the US Constitution to provide broader protections for that security of privacy.
Article 1, section 7 of the WA State constitution mandates that "[n]o person shall be disturbed in his private affairs, or his home invaded, without authority of law."
“The greatest threat to privacy from the government is officials doing their jobs according to their own ideas of how to proceed. Our Privacy is best safeguarded by adherence to precise and predetermined legal principles.”*
Americans secure in their freedom and liberty have fought for these rights for hundreds for years. I believe America has the 3rd longest standing current form of government in the world. I fought for freedom and liberty and rights like privacy and still believe they are worth fighting for.
“Imagine the framers looking at Washington's present residents, legislators, judges, and justices and asking them what value they place on privacy today.”*
I’m not a professional writer the information I gathered and read came from this paper I credited above. And the WA State Constitution.