MOSES LAKE - Family of Yanira Cedillos are frantic after she didn’t return to her own birthday celebration at Papa’s Casino in Moses Lake on Thursday night.
The 30-year-old Moses Lake woman was celebrating with friends and co-workers sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight, according to her sister, Lanny Abundiz.
Yanira’s sister says an abusive ex-boyfriend with a history of domestic violence had been repeatedly trying to communicate with her to the tune of dozens of phone calls and countless texts. Lanny says Yanira had a restraining order filed against Juan Gastilum, who also goes by the name of ‘Johnny Trujio,’ after he allegedly struck her some time ago.
Lanny says there are varying accounts of how Yanira disappeared, but Gastilum reportedly found out where she was while they corresponded via text.
Initially, it was reported that Yanira went to use the restroom and never returned, but that story changed when a friend said she saw Yanira leave with Gastilum in the parking lot.
Lanny believes Yanira is in danger and is being held against her will after she failed to notify her employer that she wouldn’t be working on Friday; something Lanny says Yanira always does if she doesn’t plan on coming in to work. Lanny says there have been repeated attempts to reach out to Yanira, but Yanira’s phone is off.
Yanira was reported missing at around 10 a.m. on Friday after her family and police went to her home and confirmed she wasn’t there.
Moses Lake Police Captain Dave Sands says the investigation into the case was escalated from officers to detectives quickly.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MACC 911 Dispatch at 509-762-1160.